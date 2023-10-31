PM Modi launches 'MY Bharat', lays e-foundation stone of Amrit Mahotsav Smarak and Amrit Vatika

New Delhi, Oct 31 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday launched the 'Mera Yuva Bharat' -- 'MY Bharat' -- platform and said it will play a big role in nation-building in the 21st century.

At an event marking the culmination of the 'Meri Maati Mera Desh' campaign and the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav at the Kartavya Path here, the prime minister also laid an e-foundation stone of an Amrit Mahotsav Smarak and Amrit Vatika.

Before the launch, Prime Minister Modi offered soil into the Amrit Kalash and applied a 'tilak' on his forehead with the 'mitti'.

The Amrit Mahotsav Smarak and Amrit Vatika will come up near the India Gate.

In his address, Modi said the coming generations will be reminded of this historic occasion through the memorial and garden.

Mera Yuva Bharat (MY Bharat) is an autonomous body which will help set the focus of the government on youth-led development and make the youths "active drivers" of development, the Union culture ministry said earlier.

The prime minister said it will play a big role in nation-building in the 21st century. PTI KND IJT IJT