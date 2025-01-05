PM Modi lays foundation for Central Ayurveda Research Institute in Delhi

New Delhi: India has immense potential to become the health and wellness capital of the world, and the day is not far when, along with 'Make in India', the world will also adopt 'Heal in India' as a mantra, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday.

Modi made the remarks while virtually laying the foundation for a new Central Ayurveda Research Institute building in Rohini, terming it as "Ayurveda's next big leap".

The ceremony was attended by Union Minister of State for Ayush (Independent Charge), Prataprao Jadhav, among other dignitaries.

The new facility spanning 2.92 acres with an investment of Rs 187 crore will house a 100-bed hospital dedicated to advancing ayurveda research and providing healthcare services to people, an official statement said.

Emphasising the Centre's focus on making healthcare accessible to the poorest of the poor, the prime minister said the government is promoting traditional Indian medicine systems like AYUSH and Ayurveda.

Over the past decade, the AYUSH system has been expanded to more than 100 countries, he said.

Modi also highlighted that the first World Health Organization (WHO) institution related to traditional medicine is being established in India.

Stating that he inaugurated the second phase of the All India Institute of Ayurveda a few weeks ago, Modi said today the foundation for the Central Ayurveda Research Institute has been laid for which he congratulated the people of Delhi.

India has immense potential to become the health and wellness capital of the world, and the day is not far when the word would adopt 'Heal in India' as a mantra, just like the 'Make in India' initiative, he said.

To facilitate foreign citizens in availing AYUSH treatments in India, a special AYUSH visa facility has been introduced and in a short span, hundreds of foreign nationals have benefited from this facility, Modi added.

Speaking at the event, Jadhav expressed his gratitude to the prime minister for his leadership, saying, "This facility will drive forward research and quality healthcare, making a lasting impact on millions of lives across the country."