PM Modi lays foundation stone for Bangalore Metro Rail Phase-3 project

Bengaluru, Aug 10 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday laid the foundation stone for Phase-3 of Bangalore Metro Rail project worth over Rs 15,610 crore.

The total route length of the Metro Phase 3 project, also known as the "Orange line", will be more than 44 km with 31 elevated stations.

This infrastructure project will address the growing transportation needs of the city catering to residential, industrial, commercial and educational areas, officials said.

Phase-3 will have two corridors: JP Nagar 4th Phase to Kempapura (32.15 km) and Hosahalli to Kadabagere (12.5 km).

Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Union Ministers Manohar Lal Khattar, Ashwini Vaishnaw and H D Kumaraswamy, Union Ministers of State, Shobha Karandlaje and V Somanna; Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar were present.

Earlier, Modi inaugurated the much-awaited "Yellow Line" of Bangalore Metro Rail, which is expected to ease traffic congestion in several heavily congested corridors connecting the city's IT hub.

The Prime Minister also took a metro ride from RV Road (Ragigudda) to Electronic City metro station and he interacted with students during the journey.

A large number of people and BJP supporters had gathered on both sides of the road as PM's convoy made its way from Electronic City metro station to the venue.