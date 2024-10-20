PM Modi lays foundation stone for Rs 1,550-cr expansion of Bagdogra Airport in West Bengal

Kolkata, Oct 20 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday laid the foundation stone for the expansion of the Bagdogra Airport near Siliguri in northern West Bengal at a cost of Rs 1,550 crore.

This was among 23 development projects worth Rs 6,700 crore unveiled by PM Modi virtually from a function in Varanasi.

The new civil enclave at the Bagdogra Airport will have a terminal building, spanning 70,390 sqm, that will accommodate 3,000 peak hour passengers (PHP), with an annual capacity to handle 10 million passengers, officials said.

Other key components of the project include an apron capable of accommodating 10 parking bays suitable for A-321 type aircraft, as well as two link taxiways and a multi-level car parking, they said.

The new terminal building will be environment-friendly, integrating renewable energy sources and maximising natural lighting to minimise ecological footprint, they added.

The Union Cabinet had approved the project in August.

The Bagdogra Airport, situated 14 km away from Siliguri, is a key aviation hub in northern West Bengal, handling around 60 flights and about 8,000 passengers daily.

It has recently been designated as a point-of-call (PoC) airport, allowing it to host international flights without prior approval from the Ministry of Civil Aviation. PTI BSM SOM