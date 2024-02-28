PM Modi lays foundation stone for spaceport in Tamil Nadu's Kulasekarapattinam

Thoothukudi, Feb 28 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday laid the foundation for India's second spaceport at Kulasekarapattinam near this Tamil Nadu city that will serve as a launch pad for smaller satellites.

Advertisment

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Wednesday evening launched a sounding rocket -- Rohini -- from the Kulasekarapattinam spaceport, which will be built on 2,233 acres at a cost of Rs 986 crore over the next two years.

ISRO Chairman S Somanath said the spaceport will cater to 24 launches every year and also boast mobile launch facilities.

"Land acquisition has been completed and the Tamil Nadu government has transferred the land to ISRO. So we have to start construction now. The construction will last for two years," Somanath said.

Advertisment

"This facility will play an instrumental role in accommodating the increasing launch frequency of both ISRO and the growing private space industry in the coming years," said Indian Space Association (ISpA) Director General Lt Gen (Retd) AK Bhatt.

Bhatt added that India's strategic investment in additional spaceports will position the country to significantly enhance its launch service capabilities, fostering greater international collaboration and solidifying its status as a global space power.

Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre (IN-SPACe) Chairman Pawan Goenka said, "A significant milestone in our space journey as Hon PM virtually laid the foundation stone for the second launch centre at Kulasekarapattinam and ISRO launched a sounding rocket from this site. This centre would be a great boost for the private sector's foray into small launchers." Being close to the Equator, a launchpad at Kulasekarapattinam is ideal for placing satellites in polar orbits.

Advertisment

The launchpad has already faced controversy after the state's DMK government placed advertisements in newspapers about the foundation stone-laying ceremony on Wednesday that carried photographs of China's rockets.

"This advertisement by DMK Minister Thiru Anita Radhakrishnan to leading Tamil dailies today is a manifestation of the DMK's commitment to China and their total disregard for our country's sovereignty," the BJP's Tamil Nadu BJP unit chief K Annamalai said.

Addressing a rally at Tirunelveli, Prime Minister Modi dubbed the DMK advertisement as "hilarious" and an insult to Indian scientists.

"The DMK's advertisement today is hilarious. They have insulted Indian science and the Indian space sector, for which they must apologise," the Modi said. PTI SKU SKU SZM