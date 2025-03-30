PM Modi lays foundation stone of Madhav Netralaya building in Nagpur

Nagpur: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday laid the foundation stone of Madhav Netralaya Premium Centre, a new extension building of Madhav Netralaya Eye Institute & Research Centre in Nagpur.

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat was present at the ceremony.

Established in 2014, the centre is a premier super-specialty ophthalmic care facility located in Nagpur and was founded in memory of late RSS chief Madhavrao Sadashivrao Golwalkar alias Guruji.

The project will feature a 250-bed hospital, 14 outpatient departments (OPDs), and 14 modular operation theatres, with an aim to provide affordable and world-class eye care services to the people.