PM Modi, leaders greet JDS chief H D Deve Gowda on 92nd birthday

Bengaluru, May 18 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi joined several leaders on Sunday in extending birthday greetings to JDS supremo H D Deve Gowda, who turned 92.

In a social media post, Modi wrote, "Birthday wishes to our former Prime Minister Shri HD Deve Gowda Ji... May he be blessed with a long and healthy life." The PM said Gowda is widely respected for his statesmanlike approach and passion towards public service.

His wisdom and insights on several issues are a source of great strength, he added.

In his message on 'X', Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said, "Happy birthday to the country's senior politician and former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda.

I pray to God to bestow upon him good health and long life." Senior BJP leader B S Yediyurappa and his son B Y Vijayendra, who is BJP Karnataka unit president, also wished Gowda on his birthday.

Gowda was born on May 18, 1933 in his ancestral village Haradanahalli in Hassan district.

He served as the 11th Prime Minister of India for 10 months from June 1, 1996 to April 21, 1997.

The JD(S) supremo was also the Chief Minister of Karnataka from December 11, 1994 to May 31, 1996. PTI GMS ROH