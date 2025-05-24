PM Modi, leaders greet Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan on 80th birthday

Thiruvananthapuram: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, state ministers and political leaders extended birthday wishes to Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan who turned 80 on Saturday.

According to party sources, there would be no formal celebrations as the veteran would be engaged with his official duties.

Vijayan's birthday came a day after the state marked the fourth anniversary of his second term as CM.

Vijayan, a member of the CPI(M) politburo, has been serving as Kerala CM since May 25, 2016.

People from various walks of life including political figures took to social media to wish the Kerala CM.

PM Modi took to 'X' to wish the Left leader a long and healthy life.

"Birthday greetings to Kerala CM Shri Pinarayi Vijayan Ji. May he be blessed with a long and healthy life," he said.

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari also extended his greetings on his social media handle.

"Extending my heartfelt birthday wishes to the Chief Minister of Kerala Shri @pinarayivijayan. May this occasion bring joy and the year ahead be filled with health and prosperity," he said.

His cabinet colleagues including P Rajeeve, V Sivankutty, P A Mohammed Riyas posted photos of Vijayan on their social media handles.

In his FB page, Riyas, also his son-in-law, described Vijayan as a symbol of truth, virtue and determination.

The senior Marxist leader had said that his birthday was on March 21, 1944 as per official records but his correct birth date was May 24, 1945.