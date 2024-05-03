PM Modi leads colourful roadshow in Ranchi

Ranchi, May 3 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a 1.5 km mega roadshow in Jharkhand's capital Ranchi on Friday evening.

Thousands of people lined up on both sides of the road to greet the PM.

The one-hour roadshow began at 7.25 pm amid tight security soon after Modi landed at the Birsa Munda airport in a special helicopter from Chaibasa after holding a public rally there.

After reaching Ranchi, the PM paid floral tributes to tribal icon Birsa Munda at his statue at Birsa Chowk.

In view of the roadshow, traffic restrictions were imposed along the stretch from the airport to Raj Bhavan, the route being undertaken by the PM.

The entire route from the airport to Raj Bhavan has been declared as no fly zone for drones from 5 am on Friday to 11 pm on Saturday, district administration officials said.

People standing on both sides of the road were cheering "Modi-Modi" and raising slogans like "Jai Sri Ram''.

The PM was seen waving at people with a lotus symbol in his hand in an open vehicle. They also showered petals on him.

He was accompanied by the Leader of Opposition in Jharkhand Assembly Amar Kumar Bauri and BJP candidate from Ranchi Lok Sabha constituency Sanjay Seth.

BJP workers welcomed him at several spots including Birsa Chowk, Hinoo Chowk, BJP state headquarters, Harmu Chowk, Sahjanand Chowk and Kartik Oraon Chowk while playing traditional drums and singing songs.

Rekha Devi, who standing near Raj Bhavan, said, "We are waiting for two hours to have a glimpse of him." In view of the roadshow, traffic restrictions were imposed along the stretch from the airport to Raj Bhavan.

Soon after reaching Jharkhand, Modi wrote on X, "This enthusiasm of the people in Jharkhand is amazing. I bow my head in respect to the holy land of Birsa Munda." BJP MP from Ranchi Sanjay Seth said the roadshow was unprecedented and "the people of Jharkhand pledged to elect NDA candidates on all 14 Lok Sabha seats." After the roadshow, the PM reached Raj Bhavan where he was welcomed by Governor CP Radhakrishnan.

The PM is scheduled to stay at Raj Bhavan tonight.

After a night halt at Raj Bhavan, the PM will visit Palamu and Gumla to address election rallies in favour of BJP candidates BD Ram and Arjun Munda.

Jharkhand has 14 Lok Sabha seats and BJP won 11 while its ally AJSU party won one seat in 2019. Of the remaining two - one was bagged by Congress and the other went to JMM. PTI NAM/SAN NN