PM Modi leads gathering in Madhubani to pay homage to Pahalgam victims

Madhubani (Bihar): Prime Minister Narendra Modi and a large crowd gathered here on Thursday for a National Panchayati Raj Day programme observed silence for a few moments to pay homage to the victims of the terror attack in Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir.

Before beginning his speech, Modi urged the gathering to observe silence as a mark of respect to "our family members" who lost their lives on April 22 in Pahalgam.

Modi urged the gathering to remain seated in silence to pay homage to the victims of the terror attack.

Earlier, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar condemned the terror attack at Pahalgam and told the prime minister that the entire nation was united against terrorism.

Panchayati Raj Minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh said the entire nation had belief in Modi's strength and were confident he would give a befitting reply to the perpetrators of terror at an appropriate time.

The prime minister was speaking for the first time in a public gathering after Tuesday's terror attack in Baisaran near Kashmir's resort town of Pahalgam in which 26 people were gunned down.