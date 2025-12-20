PM Modi leads mega roadshow in Guwahati

Guwahati, Dec 20 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi began a massive roadshow in Guwahati on Saturday evening.

The roadshow began outside Arjun Bhogeswar Baruah Sports Complex in Sarusajai on National Highway 27, and will conclude at the state BJP headquarters near Basistha Chariali.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and state BJP president Dilip Saikia were among the leaders who joined Modi during the roadshow.

Thousands of people have gathered along the 3.8-km route of the roadshow to have a glimpse of the PM.

Modi arrived in Assam in the afternoon on a two-day trip.