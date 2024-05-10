PM Modi leads roadshow in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar, May 10 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi led a roadshow in the Odisha state capital on Friday as part of his campaign for BJP candidates for the Bhubaneswar Lok Sabha seat and seven assembly segments under it where polling will be held on May 25. A large number of people gathered on both sides of the road cheered for the prime minister and waved cutouts of the BJP's election symbol 'lotus' as Modi greeted them from his open jeep.

The crowd also shouted slogans and showered flower petals as the decorated vehicle with the prime minister standing atop it passed.

Odisha BJP president Manmohan Samal and Bhubaneswar Lok Sabha BJP candidate Aparajita Sarangi were also with Modi.

The two-kilometre stretch of Janpath connecting the Sri Ram Mandir and Vani Vihar Chhak wore a festive look as artists performed different programmes depicting the culture of Odisha on 12 stages.

The PM was earlier received by state leaders after he landed at the Biju Patnaik International Airport in Bhubaneswar from Hyderabad.

From the airport, Modi reached the state headquarters near Ram Mandir and began his road show.

The roadshow was held for about one hour.

The entire area also turned saffron colour with roadside trees, light posts and other structures decorated with the BJP flags and even the lights of saffron colour.

Modi had held a similar roadshow ahead of the 2019 general elections in Bhubaneswar.

The prime minister will stay at Raj Bhavan here at night and attend three public meeting in the state on Saturday. PTI AAM NN