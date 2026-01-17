PM Modi leads roadshow in Guwahati; huge crowd gather to greet him

Guwahati, Jan 17 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi took part in a colourful roadshow in Guwahati on Saturday evening, witnessing diverse cultural elements of Assam on the first day of for his two-day tour to the state.

The PM arrived in the state capital on Saturday evening. In his two-day trip, he is scheduled to roll out projects worth around Rs 7,000 crore.

The roadshow began from the round-about on National Highway-17 outside the Lokapriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport (LGBIA) here and concluded at Azara, covering a distance of almost four kilometres.

Modi, who was sitting on the front of a black SUV, was seen waving to the enthusiastic crowd.

He went to Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium inside the Arjun Bhogeswar Baruah Sports Complex in Sarusajai to witness the traditional Bagurumba dance of the Bodo community by more than 10,000 artistes.

Once his cavalcade reached the roadshow point, it slowed down, while slogans like "Modi Ji Zindabad" and "Bharat Mata Ki Jai" echoed through the streets.

As the roadshow progressed, the crowd grew larger and pushed towards the road. There were two layers of bamboo barricades to separate the public from the road.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and other senior party leaders joined Modi during the roadshow.

The roadshow was a showcase of the BJP's strength in Assam, where state assembly polls are likely to take place in March-April this year.

The event was marked by a strong presence of BJP workers and volunteers, who had tried hard to ensure a grand reception for the Prime Minister.

Thousands of people gathered along the 4-km route of the roadshow to have a glimpse of the PM, who witnessed Assam's diverse ethnic culture. Several platforms were erected on the roadside for the performances by hundreds of artistes from different parts of the state, an official said.

"We tried to present cultural shows of dance, songs and playing of instruments from our ethnic and indigenous tribes," he added.

The event was marked by a strong security presence with elaborate arrangements made to ensure the PM's safety and smooth passage through the city.

Earlier during the day, Guwahati Police Deputy Commissioner (Traffic) Jayanta Sarathi Borah told PTI that from the airport, the PM would reach the roadshow's starting point in his cavalcade, for which vehicular movement was regulated as per protocol.

"All traffic arrangements have been made for smooth conduct of the roadshow. We tried to ensure that the public do not face any difficulty in having a glimpse of the PM," he said.