PM Modi leads roadshow in Patna

Patna, May 12 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday led a roadshow in Bihar's capital Patna with a massive crowd turning up to greet him.

Standing atop a saffron-coloured vehicle, modelled as a chariot, PM Modi was seen waving at the large number of people gathered on both sides of the road.

The 2.5-km long roadshow that commenced at 7.15 PM from Bhattacharya Road-Pirmuhani crossing will culminate at Udyog Bhavan in the vicinity of Gandhi Maidan here.

Modi was accompanied by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Chaudhary and BJP candidate from Patna Sahib Lok Sabha seat Ravi Shankar Prasad.

People gathered on both sides of the road cheered for the prime minister and waved cutouts of the BJP’s election symbol ‘lotus’ as Modi greeted them from his vehicle.

The crowd also shouted slogans and showered flower petals as the decorated vehicle with PM Modi standing atop it passed.

After the roadshow, the PM will stay the night at the Raj Bhavan.

On Monday, the prime minister is scheduled to visit Takht Harmandir, the famous Sikh shrine, situated in the old city area, where Guru Gobind Singh was born and spent his childhood.

Later in the day, he will address three election rallies in Hajipur, Muzaffarpur and Saran. PTI PKD BDC