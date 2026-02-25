PM Modi leaves for Israel for 2-day visit

New Delhi (PTI); Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday left for Israel for a two-day visit during which he will have discussions with his counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu, address the Israeli Parliament, Knesset, and interact with the Indian diaspora.

In his departure statement, the prime minister said India and Israel share a robust and multifaceted strategic partnership that has witnessed remarkable growth and dynamism, and he is looking forward to his meeting with Prime Minister Netanyahu.

Modi said the visit comes at the invitation of his "dear friend Prime Minister Netanyahu." "I look forward to my discussions with Prime Minister Netanyahu aimed at further strengthening our cooperation across various domains, including science and technology, innovation, agriculture, water management … defence and security, trade and investment, as well as people-to-people ties," he said.

Modi will address the Israeli Parliament, Knesset, becoming the first Indian prime minister to have the honour.

During the visit, Modi will also meet Israeli President Isaac Herzog.