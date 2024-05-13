PM Modi likely to hold first rally in Delhi on May 18 or 19

New Delhi, May 13 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to hold his first rally in Delhi in the coming weekend for the May 25 Lok Sabha polls, senior BJP leaders of the Delhi unit said on Monday.

A meeting of the party leaders was held at the Delhi BJP office earlier in the day to discuss the preparations for the prime minister's rally in the city, they said.

"The rally venue has been selected as Yamuna Khadar area that lies in North East Delhi parliamentary constituency and is also adjacent to the East Delhi constituency. May 18-19 have been fixed as the possible dates for the rally but consent of the national leadership is yet to be received," said a senior Delhi BJP leader.

The prime minister is also likely to hold another rally in Delhi later on to cover the other constituencies, he said.

The campaign schedule of the top BJP brass, including national president J P Nadda, Union ministers Amit Shah and Rajnath Singh and chief ministers of the party-ruled states like Yogi Adityanath of Uttar Pradesh, is also being formalised, he said.

The BJP has fielded its candidates on all the seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi that it has retained since 2014 polls. The party is pitted against the AAP and Congress contesting the polls on four and three seats respectively, under a seat-sharing agreement.

The Delhi BJP leaders said with less than 10 days remaining for campaigning, the visits of senior party leaders, Union ministers, chief ministers, deputy chief ministers and state leaders of the party will intensify in the coming days.

The Delhi BJP has also decided to issue a separate manifesto of each Lok Sabha constituency. So far, the candidates of Chandni Chowk and North West Delhi have released their manifestos and others will do it soon, said another party leader.

The Lok Sabha poll campaigning in the national capital has attained a new momentum with AAP convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal getting an interim bail from the Supreme Court to run his party's campaign. PTI VIT VIT KSS KSS