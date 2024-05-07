PM Modi likely to hold rallies in city after May 15

New Delhi, May 7 (PTI) The BJP's Lok Sabha poll campaign is set to gather steam in the coming days with Prime Minister Narendra Modi likely to hold two rallies in the national capital after May 15, party leaders said on Tuesday.

Advertisment

Modi leads the BJP's star campaigners list for Delhi along with party president JP Nadda, Union ministers Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah and several BJP chief ministers, including Yogi Adityanath.

"The exact date and venue of the prime minister's rallies likely to be held in the trans-Yamuna area and West Delhi constituency, are yet to be confirmed but he may possibly campaign in the city between May 18-22," said a senior Delhi BJP leader.

The polls for seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi will be held on May 25. The party has won all the seats in Delhi since 2014.

Advertisment

Delhi BJP media department said Union Minister Nitin Gadkari will address a public meeting in support of BJP's Chandni Chowk candidate Praveen Khandelwal on Wednesday evening.

Former Union minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore will also attend a roadshow on Wednesday evening in support of East Delhi candidate Harsh Malhotra, it said.

Former Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar will also address a public meeting in support of the party's North East Delhi candidate Manoj Tiwari on Wednesday, it said.

Advertisment

Rallies and roadshows of Shah and Adityanath as well as other top leaders is also being planned for different constituencies, party leaders said.

The BJP is pitted in a direct fight against the candidates of INDIA bloc partners AAP and Congress contesting on four and three parliamentary constituencies respectively in Delhi.

Delhi BJP's Mahila Morcha is also going to organise conferences in all 14 district units in support of the party's Lok Sabha candidates.

Advertisment

"We won't limit these conferences to just party workers and vigilant women from various sections of the society. Social media influencers will also be part of these meetings," said Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva.

The party has targeted the participation of 3,000 women in each of these conferences, he said.

Delhi BJP Mahila Morcha president Richa Pandey Mishra said the series of conferences will begin from the North West district in Wednesday.

National president of the BJP Women's wing, Vanathi Srinivasan, Rajasthan's Deputy Chief Minister Diya Kumari, Delhi BJP co-incharge Alka Gurjar, MPs Sunita Duggal and Kalpana Saini, among others will also participate in these conferences, she added. PTI VIT. SKY SKY SKY