PM Modi likely to inaugurate redeveloped Tripureswari temple on Apr 7: Tripura minister

Agartala, Feb 21 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to inaugurate the redeveloped Tripureswari temple in Tripura’s Gomati district on April 7, a state minister said on Friday.

The temple, one of the 51 'Shakti Peeths', has been redeveloped under the 'PRASAD' scheme, a flagship programme of the Centre, with a cost of Rs 54 crore.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi had sanctioned funds for redeveloping Tripureswari temple under the PRASAD scheme. The people of the state want the PM to inaugurate the redeveloped shrine. During his visit to New Delhi, Chief Minister Manik Saha met the PM and invited him to inaugurate the temple. PM Modi told the CM to prepare a ‘tentative date’ for inauguration and he will confirm it," state’s finance minister Pranajit Singha Roy told reporters.

The Pilgrimage Rejuvenation and Spiritual Augmentation Drive is a scheme by the tourism ministry to develop pilgrimage sites in India.

He said the state government has geared up the process to inaugurate the temple on April 7 though it has not been finalised yet.

“A tentative date for the inauguration of the temple has been fixed for April 7. The construction agency is set to hand over the redeveloped shrine by March 20. We are confident that the prime minister will inaugurate the redeveloped temple," he said.

Roy, who visited the construction site during the day, said the administration is "contemplating to ban serving and consuming non-veg food to devotees or guests in the proximity of the temple to maintain purity and sanctity".

The district magistrate (DM) is working on such a proposal, he added. PTI PS BDC