PM Modi likely to visit Jharkhand on Oct 2: Himanta

Ranchi, Sep 24 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to visit Jharkhand on October 2 on the conclusion of BJP’s 'Parivartan Yatra' in the state, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Tuesday.

Sarma, who is BJP's election co-incharge in Jharkhand, said the party would soon release a 150-point manifesto with a central focus on ‘Gogo Didi’ (mother-sister) scheme for women in the state, which, he claimed, would be better than the JMM-led government's Jharkhand Mukhyamantri Maiyan Samma Yojana (JMMSY).

Under the JMMSY, the government provides Rs 1,000 monthly to a woman beneficiary.

Speaking to media persons at BJP’s state headquarters here, Sarma said, “PM Modi is most likely to be here in Jharkhand on October 2 on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti and conclusion of 'Parivartan Yatra'." The rally, which started in Sahibganj district on September 20, will conclude in Ranchi.

Sarma said, “The party’s manifesto for the assembly polls will be released in three phases in Jharkhand. First, we will release five major highlights of the document, then 25 points to mark 25 years of Jharkhand’s creation and finally a 150-point manifesto, marking the 150th birth anniversary of tribal icon Birsa Munda." The ‘Gogo Didi’ scheme for women would be the "central point" in the saffron camp's manifesto, which would be better than the current government’s JMMSY", he said.

Expressing concern over the "influx" of Bangladeshi infiltrators, he said that if the BJP is voted to power, it would implement the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Jharkhand’s Santhal Pargana to chase illegal immigrants out of the state.

Talking about the seat-sharing pact in Jharkhand, “The talks with the AJSU Party and JD(U) have been held. I think everything will be cleared by the first week of October.” He claimed that the people of Jharkhand have decided to oust the current JMM-led alliance from power and support the BJP to form the next government in the state. PTI SAN BDC