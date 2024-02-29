Advertisment
PM Modi likely to visit Odisha on March 5: BJP leader

NewsDrum Desk
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addreses a prize distribution ceremony at the Banaras Hindu University, in Varanasi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File image)

Bhubaneswar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to visit Odisha on March 5, a senior BJP leader said.

The itinerary of the trip is yet to be prepared, BJP state election co-incharge Lata Usendi said.

State BJP president Manmohan Samal had earlier that the the PM would visit Odisha in the first week of March, and address a public meeting at Chandokhole in Jajpur district.

Modi last visited the state on February 3 and unveiled projects worth over Rs 68,000 crore. He had also addressed a political rally during that trip.

