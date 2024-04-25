PM Modi lying about our manifesto, afraid of defeat: Congress in UP

Lucknow, Apr 25 (PTI) The Congress on Thursday alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi lied about its manifesto and is spreading propaganda because he can smell his defeat.

Advertisment

All India Congress Committee's media department chairman Pawan Kheda in a press conference here asserted that the public has faith in the 25 guarantees the party made in its 'Nyaya Patra'.

"This is why Modi's guarantees have disappeared and there is anger in the entire country and only Congress's Nyaya Patra is being talked about," he said at the party headquarters here.

Khera said that the Congress's Nyaya Patra is based on the problems shared and suggestions made by the youths, farmers, and the people of every caste, class and religion during the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' and 'Bharat Jodo Nyaya Yatra' led by Rahul Gandhi.

Advertisment

"Frustrated with this, the prime minister is misleading the public," Khera said, and alleged that in the last 10 years, Modi-made policies broke the back of the common man.

"The Constitution is being torn to pieces by the prime minister, who has taken oath on the Constitution, by his low-level statements in election meetings," he said.

Referring to Modi's 'mangalsutra' comment, he said, "Modi ji is talking about mangalsutra for women today, but when women were being tortured all over the country and BJP governments were giving protection to rapists, at that time the voice of the prime minister was not heard." He added, "The public knows the whole truth. That's why it does not trust the prime minister's platitudes." Kheda alleged that the real intention behind Narendra Modi's "400-paar" slogan is to change the Constitution, end the reservation of Dalits and backward classes, and end the rights of the common man.

Eight constituencies of Uttar Pradesh -– Amroha, Meerut, Baghpat, Ghaziabad, Gautam Buddha Nagar, Bulandshahr, Aligarh, and Mathura -– will go to polls on Friday in the second phase of general election. PTI SLM CDN CDN VN VN