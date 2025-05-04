Centre made 'desperate U-turn' on caste census, says Jairam Ramesh

New Delhi: Claiming that Prime Minister Narendra Modi made a "desperate U-turn" on the caste census, the Congress on Sunday asked whether he will have the honesty to acknowledge that his government has officially changed its policy on the subject and commit to a timeline for such a survey.

Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said evidence abounds on Prime Minister Modi's "sudden, complete, and desperate U-turn" on the caste census.

Citing examples, Ramesh said that in a TV interview on April 28, 2024, Modi branded all those demanding a caste census as "urban naxals." "On July 20, 2021, the Modi Government told Parliament that it had 'decided as a matter of policy not to enumerate caste-wise population other than SCs and STs in the Census'," the Congress leader said on X.

पीएम मोदी द्वारा जातिगत जनगणना के मुद्दे पर एकदम अचानक और हताशा भरे यू-टर्न के पर्याप्त सबूत मौजूद हैं। यहां सिर्फ तीन उदाहरण देखिए -



1. पिछले साल, 28 अप्रैल 2024 को एक टीवी इंटरव्यू में उन्होंने जातिगत जनगणना की मांग करने वालों को "अर्बन नक्सल" करार दिया था।



In its affidavit to the Supreme Court dated September 21, 2021, the Modi Government clearly stated that "the exclusion of information regarding any other caste (outside of SCs and STs) from the purview of census (2021) is a conscious policy decision taken by the Central Government as explained in the preceding paragraphs", he said.

"In fact, the Modi Government explicitly urged the Supreme Court not to order a caste census for the OBCs. In such a situation, any direction from this Hon'ble Court to Census Department to include the enumeration of Socio-Economic data to the extent relating to BCCs of Rural India in the upcoming Census, 2021, as prayed, would tantamount to interfering with a policy decision as framed under Section 8 of the Act'," Ramesh said.

Posing three questions to the prime minister, Ramesh asked whether he will have the honesty to acknowledge that his government has officially changed its policy on the caste census over the last 11 years.

Will he explain to the people and Parliament the reasons for the change in the government's policy, Ramesh further asked.

He also questioned whether the PM will commit to a timeline for the caste census.

The Congress has said the government's caste census decision is in line with its pattern of first opposing every good scheme or policy, defaming it and then adopting the same policy in the face of public pressure and reality.

The opposition party has also claimed that Prime Minister Modi is the "master of giving a headline without a deadline" and called the government's caste census decision a "diversionary tactic" in the face of demands for taking strong action against Pakistan following the Pahalgam terror attack.

The Centre on Wednesday announced that caste enumeration will be part of the next population census, with the inclusion of caste details for the first time since Independence.

Opposition parties, including the Congress, had been demanding a nationwide caste census, making it a major election issue. Some states like Bihar, Telangana and Karnataka have conducted such surveys.

Announcing the decision taken by the Cabinet Committee on Political Affairs, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw had said the census comes under the purview of the Centre, but some states have done caste enumeration in the name of surveys "non-transparently" which has created doubts in the society.