PM Modi made India secure by conducting surgical, air strikes inside Pakistan: Amit Shah

Ahmedabad, Apr 18 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi made India secure by carrying out surgical and air strikes inside Pakistan after terror attacks.

Modi also took the country's economy from the 11th to the fifth spot in ten years, and will take it to the third spot in the world in his third term, he said, speaking at a campaign rally in Vejalpur area of the city.

Shah is contesting the Lok Sabha elections from Gandhinagar constituency.

"Narendra Modi worked to secure the country. In the Sonia (Gandhi)-Manmohan (Singh) government, anybody would enter from Pakistan and conduct bomb explosions here everyday," he said.

The BJP won all 26 Lok Sabha seats in Gujarat (in 2014) and Modi became the country's prime minister, Shah said.

Terrorists subsequently struck in Uri (in 2016) and Pulwama (in 2019), but they did not know that "now Manmohan Singh is not the prime minister but Narendra Modi is," the BJP leader said.

"Within a few days, we went inside Pakistan and conducted surgical and air strikes. Narendra Bhai secured the country," Shah said. PTI PD KRK