National

PM Modi reiterates pitch for 'one nation, one election' from Red Fort

author-image
NewsDrum Desk
Updated On
New Update
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the nation from the Red Fort on 78th Independence Day, in New Delhi, Thursday, Aug. 15, 2024.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the nation from the Red Fort on 78th Independence Day, in New Delhi, Thursday, Aug. 15, 2024.

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday made a strong pitch for 'one nation, one election' and urged political parties to come forward to realise the dream while contending that frequent polls were creating hurdles in the nation's progress.

Addressing the nation on the 78th Independence Day, he said extensive consultations have been held across the country on the issue and all political parties have given their views while a committee has submitted an excellent report.

"Frequent elections are creating hurdles in the progress of the nation. It has become easy to link any scheme/initiative with elections. There are elections somewhere every three to six months. Every work is linked to elections," Modi said from the ramparts of the Red Fort.

"The nation has to come forward for one nation, one election," he said.

The prime minister urged political parties "from the Red Fort and with the national tricolour as a witness to ensure the nation's progress".

He also asked the parties to ensure that "national resources are used for the common man. We have to come forward to realise the dream of one nation one election".

'One nation, one election' is one of the key promises made by the BJP in its manifesto for the Lok Sabha elections.

Independence day Independence Day Address One Nation One Poll Modi speech Independence Day One nation one election Narendra Modi India’s independence day Modi address on Independence day
Subscribe