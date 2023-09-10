PM Modi makes fresh push for United Nations reforms

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday made a fresh push for reforms in global bodies including the United Nations, saying despite the increase in member states of the world body, the number of permanent members in the UN Security Council has remained the same.

Advertisment

Addressing the "One Future" session of the G20 Summit here, the prime minister said the world's 'new realities' should be reflected in 'new global structure'.

He said the world was different when the UN was founded with 51 members. Now the number of member states has risen to nearly 200, Modi said.

It is nature's law, Modi said, that those who don't change with times lose their relevance.

He also said that crypto currency was a new subject for social order, monetary and financial stability and sought global standards to regulate it.