PM Modi, Mauritian counterpart to inaugurate airstrip, jetty at Agalega Island in Mauritius

New Delhi, Feb 27 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Mauritian counterpart, Pravind Jugnauth, will jointly inaugurate an airstrip and a jetty, along with six community development projects, at the Agalega Island in Mauritius on Thursday.

The inauguration of these projects is a testimony to the robust and decades-old development partnership between India and Mauritius, a statement issued by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said.

Modi and Jugnauth will jointly inaugurate the new airstrip and the St James Jetty, along with six community development projects, at the Agalega Island in Mauritius at 1 pm on Thursday via video-conferencing.

The projects will fulfil the demand for better connectivity between mainland Mauritius and Agalega, strengthen maritime security and foster socio-economic development, the statement said.

The inauguration of these projects is significant as it follows the launch of UPI and RuPay card services in Mauritius by the two leaders on February 12. PTI ASK RC