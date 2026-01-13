PM Modi meets advisor to French President Macron

New Delhi, Jan 13 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday met Emmanuel Bonne, the diplomatic advisor to French President Emmanuel Macron, who is expected to visit India soon.

"Reaffirmed the strong and trusted India-France Strategic Partnership, marked by close cooperation across multiple domains," Modi said in a post on X, expressing delight at the meeting with Bonne.

The prime minister said it was encouraging to see India-France collaboration expanding into innovation, technology and education, especially as the two nations mark the 'Year of Innovation'.

"Also exchanged perspectives on key regional and global issues. Look forward to welcoming President Macron to India soon," he said. PTI SKU KVK KVK