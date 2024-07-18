PM Modi meets BJP staffers at party headquarters

New Delhi, Jul 18 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi met BJP staffers at the party's headquarters here on Thursday as he praised their efforts and encouraged them to put in their best following his return to power for a third straight term.

Modi lauded their work and spoke of the party's successful journey over the decades, sources said.

BJP's IT department head Amit Malviya said on X, "Today, Prime Minister Modi came to the BJP HQ to meet our staff, many of who have been working for the party for decades. They have seen the party rise from 2 seats to 303, when we just had one Ambassador car to now a fleet." It was an emotional moment for them to be recognised, he added.

Modi was greeted by BJP president J P Nadda as he arrived at its headquarters.

He had shown a similar gesture after the BJP's 2019 poll win as well.