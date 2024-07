New Delhi, Jul 18 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi met the BJP workers and those employed at the party's headquarters here on Thursday in what is being seen as his appreciation for their work following his return to power for a third straight term.

Modi was greeted by BJP president J P Nadda as he arrived at its headquarters.

He had shown a similar gesture after the BJP's 2019 poll win as well. PTI KR AS AS