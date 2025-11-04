PM Modi meets delegation of bishops from Syro-Malabar Church

New Delhi, Nov 4 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday met a delegation of senior bishops from the Syro-Malabar Church led by Major Archbishop Raphael Thattil.

Kerala BJP president Rajeev Chandrasekhar and other party leaders from the state were also present during the meeting.

"Had a wonderful interaction with the head of the Syro-Malabar Church, Major Archbishop His Beatitude Most Rev. Mar Raphael Thattil, His Grace Archbishop Dr. Kuriakose Bharanikulangara and others," Modi said in a post on X.