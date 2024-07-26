PM Modi meets Deve Gowda

New Delhi, Jul 26 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi met former PM H D Deve Gowda on Thursday and said the JD(S) leader's wisdom and perspective on various subjects are deeply valued.

Deve Gowda was accompanied by his son and Union Minister for Steel and Heavy Industries H D Kumaraswamy.

"It was an honour to meet former Prime Minister, Shri HD Devegowda Ji at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg. His wisdom and perspective on various subjects are deeply valued," Modi said on X after the meeting.

"I am also thankful for the artwork that he gave me, taking my mind back to my recent visit to Kanyakumari," he said. He also shared pictures from the meeting.

Tagging Modi's post, Kumaraswamy said, "Thank you so much Hon'ble Shri @narendramodi Sir. I am eternally grateful for your encouragement and the faith you have shown in us." The JD(S), which won two seats in the Lok Sabha polls, is part of the NDA government. PTI ASK DIV DIV