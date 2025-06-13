PM Modi meets family members of ex-Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani

Ahmedabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday met the family members of former Gujarat chief minister Vijay Rupani, who died in the Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad, and remembered him as a humble and hardworking leader.

Rupani, 68, was among the 241 passengers of the London-bound flight who died in the horrific crash on Thursday afternoon.

PM Modi on Friday visited the site of the Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad and met the injured victims at the civil hospital here. After that, he also met the family members of Rupani in the city.

"Met the family of Shri Vijaybhai Rupani Ji. It is unimaginable that Vijaybhai is not in our midst. I've known him for decades. We worked together, shoulder to shoulder, including during some of the most challenging times," Modi said in his posts on X.

"Vijaybhai was humble and hardworking, firmly committed to the Party's ideology. Rising up the ranks, he held various responsibilities in the Organisation and went on to serve diligently as Gujarat's Chief Minister," he said.

વિજયભાઈ રૂપાણીના પરિવારજનોને મળી સાંત્વના પાઠવી. વિજયભાઈ આપણી વચ્ચે નથી એ વાત મન માનવા તૈયાર નથી. વર્ષોથી મારે તેમની સાથે નાતો રહ્યો છે. કંઈ કેટલાય પડકારજનક સમયમાં અમે ખભે ખભા મિલાવીને કામ કર્યું છે. સરળ અને સાલસ સ્વભાવના વિજયભાઈ ખૂબ મહેનતુ હતા તથા પક્ષની વિચારધારા પ્રત્યે… pic.twitter.com/Yewze1sWjY — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 13, 2025

In every role assigned, he distinguished himself, be it in the Rajkot Municipal Corporation, as Rajya Sabha MP, as Gujarat BJP President and as Cabinet Minister in the state government, Modi said.

"Vijaybhai and I also worked extensively when he was Gujarat CM. He ushered in many measures that enhanced Gujarat's growth trajectory, particularly in boosting Ease of Living. Will always cherish the interactions we had. My thoughts are with his family and friends in this hour of grief. Om Shanti," the PM said.

The PM met the former chief minister's wife Anjali Rupani and other family members at GujSail building near the airport.

Rupani was CM of Gujarat for two terms from August 7, 2016 to September 11, 2021, after winning the Gujarat assembly elections from Rajkot West seat. He was presently the BJP's in charge for Punjab.