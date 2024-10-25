Advertisment
National

PM Modi meets German Chancellor Olaf Scholz bolstering bilateral ties

author-image
NewsDrum Desk
Updated On
New Update
Narendra Modi Olaf Scholz

Narendra Modi and Olaf Scholz, in New Delhi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday met German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and discussed a wide range of issues focused on bolstering bilateral strategic ties.

Advertisment

Modi welcomed Scholz for a one-on-one meeting at his official residence here and is learnt to have exchanged views on areas such as defence, trade and clean energy.

Scholz arrived in Delhi late on Thursday as part of his three-day official visit to India.

He was received by Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai.

Narendra Modi Germany German Chancellor Olaf Scholz Olaf Scholz India-Germany
Advertisment
Advertisment
Subscribe