PM Modi meets German Chancellor Olaf Scholz bolstering bilateral ties

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday met German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and discussed a wide range of issues focused on bolstering bilateral strategic ties.

Modi welcomed Scholz for a one-on-one meeting at his official residence here and is learnt to have exchanged views on areas such as defence, trade and clean energy.

Scholz arrived in Delhi late on Thursday as part of his three-day official visit to India.

He was received by Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai.