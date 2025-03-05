PM Modi meets Japanese business delegation, vows to deepen economic collaboration

New Delhi, Mar 5 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday met a Japanese business delegation and said he is looking forward to deepening economic collaboration with Japan, India's special strategic and global partner.

After meeting the Japanese delegation, Modi said he was encouraged by their expansion plans in India and steadfast commitment to 'Make in India, Make for the World'.

"Pleased to meet the Japanese business delegation led by Mr Tatsuo Yasunaga today. Encouraged by their expansion plans in India and steadfast commitment to 'Make in India, Make for the World'," Modi said in a post on X.

"Looking forward to deepening economic collaboration with Japan, our special strategic and global partner," the prime minister said. PTI ASK ARI