PM Modi meets JD(U) MPs, lauds Nitish's leadership of Bihar

New Delhi, Jun 27 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday lauded Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's leadership of the state as he met the MPs of Janata Dal (United).

"Had a great meeting with JD(U) MPs. Our parties have a long history of working together and fighting poor governance, corruption and criminalisation in Bihar. The leadership of Nitish Kumar Ji has taken Bihar on the path of development. We will keep working together for good governance," he said on X.

With 12 MPs in Lok Sabha, the JD(U) is the second biggest BJP ally. Modi had on Wednesday met the MPs of Telugu Desam Party, which has 16 MPs in Lok Sabha and is the biggest BJP ally.

Both the TDP and the JD(U) have two members each in the Union Council of Ministers.