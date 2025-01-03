PM Modi meets Koneru Humpy

New Delhi, Jan 3 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday met noted chess player Koneru Humpy, who recently won the Women's World Rapid Chess Championship, and hailed her as a sporting icon.

Modi said on X, "Glad to have met Koneru Humpy and her family. She is a sporting icon and a source of inspiration for aspiring players. Her sharp intellect and unwavering determination are clearly visible. She has not only brought immense pride to India but has also redefined what excellence is." The chess grandmaster earlier described her meeting with Modi as "an incredible honor and a once-in-a-lifetime privilege".

The experience was truly unforgettable, filled with inspiration and encouragement, she said, thanking him for this "remarkable" moment. PTI KR TIR TIR