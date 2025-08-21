PM Modi meets Kyndryl CEO, says India welcomes global partners to explore vast opportunities

New Delhi, Aug 21 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday met CEO of global IT services provider Kyndryl Martin Schroeter and said India warmly welcomes global partners to explore the vast opportunities in our nation.

"It was a truly enriching meeting with Mr. Martin Schroeter. India warmly welcomes global partners to explore the vast opportunities in our nation and collaborate with our talented youth to innovate and excel," Modi said on X.

"Together, we all can build solutions that not only benefit India but also contribute to global progress," the prime minister said.

His remarks came over Schroeter's post in which he said it was a pleasure to meet with the Prime Minister of India to share Kyndryl's long-term commitment to the country.

"Kyndryl is a proud, trusted partner to our customers and an employer of choice to tens of thousands of Kyndryls across India. We're committed to further developing our people, expanding our technical capabilities and strengthening community partnerships to support growth, innovation and opportunity," Schroeter said in his post on X.