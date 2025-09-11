PM Modi meets Mauritius counterpart in Varanasi

Varanasi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday met his Mauritius counterpart Navinchandra Ramgoolam in his parliamentary constituency ahead of bilateral talks between the two leaders.

The two leaders warmly greeted each other and shook hands.

Earlier, amid the sound of drums and conch shells, Modi's convoy entered the city around 11:30 am.

At several intersections along the route, BJP leaders, party workers and local residents lined up to welcome him, chanting "Har Har Mahadev." In some places, people showered flower petals, while a few were also seen carrying Mauritius flags.

The prime minister landed at Babatpur airport from Delhi, where he was received by Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. From there, he proceeded to the Varanasi police lines before travelling by car to Hotel Taj, the venue of his scheduled bilateral meeting with the Mauritius prime minister.

Modi and Ramgoolam are expected to hold discussions on crucial matters of bilateral cooperation, with a particular focus on development partnership and capacity building, according to an official statement.

They will also explore collaboration in health, education, science and technology, energy, infrastructure as well as in emerging domains such as renewable energy, digital public infrastructure and the blue economy, it added.

The visit builds on the momentum generated by Modi's state visit to Mauritius in March 2025, during which the two leaders elevated the relationship to an "enhanced strategic partnership".

Ramgoolam arrived in Varanasi on Wednesday and was received by Governor Patel and Finance Minister Suresh Khanna. He is scheduled to attend the Ganga 'aarti' on Thursday evening and visit the Kashi Vishwanath temple on Friday morning before his departure.

BJP leaders said this will be the first bilateral meeting of the prime minister with a head of state in Kashi. Modi had earlier hosted French President Emmanuel Macron in 2018 and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in 2022 in Varanasi, but those were not formal bilateral meetings.

The city has been decked up with large hoardings and banners welcoming the visiting dignitary, while BJP banners also thanked Modi for the recent slash in GST on milk and dairy products. A three-layer security cover has been thrown in for the high-profile visit, police said.

Thursday's trip marks Modi's 52nd visit to Varanasi since 2014, when he was first elected from the constituency as Lok Sabha MP, according to party office bearers.