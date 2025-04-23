PM Modi meets Doval, Jaishankar; nation awaits strong response to Pahalgam attack

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a meeting with National Security Adviser Ajit Doval and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday morning at the airport upon his arrival from Saudi Arabia to discuss the situation following the terror attack in Pahalgam.

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri was also part of the meeting, officials said.

Terrorists struck a prime tourist location of Pahalgam in south Kashmir on Tuesday, killing at least 26 people, mostly Hindu tourists, and injuring several others, according to officials.

The 26 dead included two foreigners - from the UAE and Nepal - and two locals, officials said.

As the nation mourns the loss of innocent lives, the government is expected to convene more high-level meetings to deliberate on the course of action, with a focus on ensuring national security and preventing such incidents in the future.​

Security forces have launched a manhunt to apprehend the perpetrators, and a helpline has been established to assist affected tourists.

The Pahalgam attack marks one of the deadliest civilian attacks in the Valley since the 2019 Pulwama strike. ​

In the past, India has responded to such attacks with surgical strikes and airstrikes on terrorist camps across the border, notably after the Uri and Pulwama attacks.

The nation awaits the government's next steps in addressing this grievous act of terror.

In a statement on Tuesday, PM Modi condemned the attack, stating, "Those behind this heinous act will be brought to justice... They will not be spared! Their evil agenda will never succeed." ​

Home Minister Amit Shah, directed by PM Modi to assess the situation on the ground, reached Srinagar in the evening to oversee the security response and coordinate with local authorities. ​

The cowardly attack drew condemnation from international leaders, including US President Donald Trump, who expressed solidarity with India and offered support in combating terrorism.