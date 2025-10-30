PM Modi meets Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's family

Ekta Nagar (Gujarat), Oct 30 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday met the family members of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel at Ekta Nagar.

Gautam Patel, Sardar Patel's grandson, and his family also watched the cultural program held at Ekta Nagar with the Prime Minister on the eve of the planned grand celebration of the 150th birth anniversary of the country's first home minister.

"Met the family of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel in Kevadia. It was a delight to interact with them and recall the monumental contribution of Sardar Patel to our nation," Modi said in a post on X.

Gautam Patel with his wife Nandita, son and daughter-in-law Kedar and Reena, along with his grand-daughter Karina watched the cultural program held at Ekta Nagar with the Prime Minister, a state government release said.

Modi will lead the grand celebration of 150th birth anniversary of Sardar Patel on Friday. PTI PD KRK