PM Modi meets TDP MPs

New Delhi, Jun 26 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday met MPs from the TDP, a BJP ally, asserting that his government will do everything possible for the progress of India and the development of Andhra Pradesh.

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) has 16 MPs and is the biggest BJP ally in the Lok Sabha.

Modi said in a post on X, "Met MP colleagues from @JaiTDP. Our parties are working closely at the Centre and in Andhra Pradesh under the leadership of my friend @ncbn garu. We will do everything possible for the progress of India and the development of AP." The BJP leadership has been working to boost the party's coordination with its allies, whose support is important to the government's majority in the House.

In another meeting, JD(U) leader and Union minister Lalan Singh hosted MPs of the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) at his residence.

The JD(U), with 12 Lok Sabha MPs, is the second biggest BJP ally. PTI KR KR SZM