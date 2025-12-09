PM Modi meets top leadership of Intel, Cognizant

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday met the top leadership of Intel and Cognizant, and welcomed the partnership of the two global firms in India's technology sectors.

"Glad to have met Mr Lip-Bu Tan. India welcomes Intel's commitment to our semiconductor journey. I am sure Intel will have a great experience working with our youth to build an innovation-driven future for technology," the Prime Minister said in a post on X.

He also met Cognizant CEO Ravi Kumar S and Chairman and Managing Director of Cognizant India Rajesh Varrier.

"Had a wonderful meeting with Mr Ravi Kumar S and Mr Rajesh Varrier. India welcomes Cognizant's continued partnership in futuristic sectors. Our youth's focus on AI and skilling sets the tone for a vibrant collaboration ahead," Modi said in a post on X.

In a post on X, Cognizant said its leadership discussed with the Prime Minister accelerating AI adoption and advancing education and skill development to enhance AI capabilities and productivity.

"Our CEO also reaffirmed to the Prime Minister Cognizant's continued commitment to India and apprised him of our plans to expand into emerging cities to promote equitable growth and talent development," Cognizant said.