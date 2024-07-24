PM Modi meets UK foreign secretary

New Delhi, Jul 24 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday met UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy and welcomed his country's desire to conclude a mutually beneficial free trade agreement (FTA).

Modi said in a post on X, "A pleasure to meet UK FS David Lammy. Appreciate the priority accorded by PM Keir Starmer to broaden and deepen the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership." He added, "Remain committed to elevating the ties. Welcome the bilateral Technology Security Initiative and the desire to conclude a mutually beneficial FTA." PTI KR DIV DIV