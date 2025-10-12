PM Modi meets UP woman who created moringa business with women farmers

Lucknow, Oct 12 (PTI) A woman from Lucknow, who created a business of moringa-based products, was invited by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Delhi, where he met her and learned about the nuances of moringa cultivation.

According to an official statement issued here on Sunday, Kamini Singh empowered female farmers across Uttar Pradesh, fostering self-reliance and injecting fresh energy into the rural economy.

Impressed by Kamini's success, the prime minister invited her to Delhi, where he personally met her.

The statement did not provide details on the date of their meeting.

Singh, a resident of Lucknow, has pioneered a new initiative by bringing together over a thousand women farmers through an FPO (farmer producer organisation), the statement mentioned.

She motivated them to cultivate moringa, also known as 'Sahjan', and ensured market access by promoting value-added products.

Today, the majority of FPO members are women who manage not only the cultivation but also the processing and packaging of moringa products. As a result of these women's efforts, they are now producing over a dozen moringa-based products.

Under their brand, Doctor Moringa, they manufacture items such as moringa powder, tablets, tea, handmade soaps, seed oil, biscuits, and the popular moringa laddoo, the statement said.

These products are available in offline markets and are also experiencing strong demand online.

The entire project operates under the Agriculture Infrastructure Fund (AIF) scheme, which has helped the FPO establish a primary processing unit where products are created using moringa leaves, seeds, and bark. This initiative has generated local employment and significantly increased the income of rural women, the statement said.