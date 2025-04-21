PM Modi meets US Vice President Vance

New Delhi, Apr 21 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday held talks with US Vice President JD Vance against the backdrop of ongoing negotiations for a bilateral trade pact.

It is expected that the two leaders will discuss ways to further expand India-US global strategic ties as well as New Delhi's concerns over Washington's trade policy.

After the talks, the prime minister will host a dinner for Vance, his Indian-origin wife Usha Chilukuri and the delegation of senior US government officials accompanying the vice president.

Vance and his family landed in Delhi this morning on a four-day India visit after their trip to Italy over the weekend.

He is the first US vice president to visit India in 12 years after Joe Biden visited New Delhi in 2013.

Vance's first visit to India comes weeks after US President Donald Trump imposed and then paused a sweeping tariff regime against around 60 countries including India.

New Delhi and Washington are now holding negotiations to seal a bilateral trade agreement that is expected to address a variety of issues including tariff and market access.

Vance and his family are also visiting Jaipur and Agra. PTI MPB KVK KVK