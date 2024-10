New Delhi, Oct 31 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday called on Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar to greet him on Diwali. The vice president secretariat shared pictures of the two on X.

"Hon'ble Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi Ji called on the Hon'ble Vice-President, Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar at Vice-President's Enclave and exchanged Diwali greetings today," it posted on X. PTI NAB SKY SKY