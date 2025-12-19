PM Modi meets WHO chief Tedros

New Delhi, Dec 19 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday met World Health Organisation (WHO) Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus and discussed the immense potential of traditional medicine.

Modi met Ghebreyesus on the sidelines of the ongoing Second WHO Global Summit on Traditional Medicine here.

"Had an enriching discussion with WHO DG Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus today. We discussed the immense potential of traditional medicine in promoting holistic health, preventive care and wellness," the prime minister said in a post on X.

Modi said he also underlined the importance of evidence-based practices and global cooperation in traditional medicine. PTI SKU DIV DIV