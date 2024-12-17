PM Modi misleading people by giving 'false facts': Dotasara

Jaipur, Dec 17 (PTI) Rajasthan Congress president Govind Singh Dotasara accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of misleading people by giving "false facts" in his speech during his public meeting in Jaipur on Tuesday.

Advertisment

Hours after PM Modi addressed a public meeting in Dadiya and inaugurated/laid foundation stone of 24 projects to mark the first anniversary of the BJP government in the state, Dotasra said that PM Modi disappointed the people by not making any announcement for the state.

"It is surprising that the prime minister has not told the country the correct facts and he is talking about providing Narmada water to Hanumangarh, Churu etc districts whereas Narmada river water has been made available as drinking water only in Jalore and some areas around it," he said.

Modi in his speech said that Rajasthan districts such as Jalore, Barmer, Churu, Jhunjhunu, Jodhpur, Nagaur, Hanumangarh are getting water from the Narmada river.

Advertisment

Dotasra alleged that by giving speeches based on "wrong facts", the prime minister "misled" the people of the state.

The Congress leader questioned why the prime minister did not declare the Eastern Rajasthan Canal Project (ERCP) a national project despite promises made by him in two rallies in the past.

The Congress during its rule had demanded the central government declare the ERCP a national project.

Advertisment

However, after coming to power, a tripartite MoU was signed among Rajasthan, MP and the central government for Modified Parbati-Kalisindh-Chambal (PKC)-ERCP Link Project for irrigation and drinking water in 21 eastern Rajasthan districts.

"ERCP was made 'PKC' by the government but why was it not declared a national project by giving 90 per cent contribution from the Centre?" he asked.

He said that the Congress party will oppose the "double standards" of the BJP and work will be done to make the people of the state aware.

Advertisment

"Today the level of the Prime Minister has reached such that he is talking about winning some seats in the Assembly by-elections, while he does not even talk about losing 11 seats in the Lok Sabha elections in the state," he said. PTI SDA MNK MNK