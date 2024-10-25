PM Modi mourns demise of 'pioneering scientist' Rohini Godbole

New Delhi, Oct 25 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday condoled the demise of noted physicist Rohini Godbole (71), calling her a pioneering scientist and innovator who also was a strong votary of more women in the world of science.

Taking to X, the prime minister said, "Pained by the passing away of Rohini Godbole Ji. She was a pioneering scientist and innovator, who also was a strong votary of more women in the world of science.

"Her academic efforts will continue to guide the coming generations. Condolences to her family and admirers. Om Shanti." A brilliant researcher and a champion of women in science, Godbole joined the Centre for High Energy Physics (CHEP), Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bengaluru, as an associate professor in 1995 before becoming a professor in 1998.

Post her superannuation on July 31, 2021, the Padma Shri awardee scientist became an honorary professor. PTI KR ARI