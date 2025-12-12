PM Modi mourns loss of lives in Andhra Pradesh bus accident, announces ex-gratia

New Delhi, Dec 12 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday condoled the loss of lives in a bus accident in Andhra Pradesh's Alluri Sitharama Raju district.

The prime minister also announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund for the next of kin of each deceased and Rs 50,000 for the injured.

"My thoughts are with the affected people and their families during this difficult time. Praying for the speedy recovery of the injured," a PMO statement said.

Nine people were killed and 23 injured after a bus fell off a ghat road and turned turtle in Alluri Sitaramaraju district on Friday. PTI SKU ARI